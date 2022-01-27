Clay Center man arrested in northern Riley Co.

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, January 26th, around 11:20 a.m., Riley County Police Officers received call regarding a possible burglary in progress in the 19400 block of Peach Grove Road, north of Randolph.

When officers arrived on scene they located Brock Odell, 31, of Clay Center, he was arrested at the scene. Odell was in possession of a stolen vehicle from Clay Center.

Officers from RCPD, with the assistance of Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers searched the area for a possible second suspect, but a second suspect was not located.

Charges and bond for Odell are still pending, as the incident is still under investigation.

If you have information about recent burglaries in norther Riley County, please contact RCPD at 785-537-2112.

On January 18th, around 7:40 a.m., officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for theft, burglary, driving while license revoked and criminal trespass in the 10500 block of Anderson Avenue, near Riley, KS.

Victims were listed as 32- and 36-year-old males, when a white Chevrolet Silverado with multiple tools located in the bed was stolen, along with two other trucks being broken into with additional tools stolen.

The estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $12,900.

The stolen Silverado was seen later on January 18th, turning on to Barnes Road in Manhattan.

Officers located the Silverado in the 1600 block of Green Valley Circle and arrested Brock Odell.

On January 18th, Odell was charged with Theft of property or services and driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond for these charges was set at $4,000.00.

