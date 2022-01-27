Advertisement

Chiefs fans flood children’s hospital in Buffalo with $13 donations

(Source: KFVS)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs fans are showing what it truly means to be Midwest nice.

After a rollercoaster ride win on Sunday, fans were feeling generous.

The John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, NY., says they’ve received thousands of $13 donations.

The $13 comes from those 13 seconds that changed the game for the Chiefs on Sunday.

“Regardless of who won, it needed to be celebrated somehow,” said Brett Fitzgerald, who runs a Chiefs meme group on Facebook. “In a way, it’s like Chiefs fans being able to celebrate that 13-second comeback while also giving due respect and honor to (Buffalo quarterback) Josh Allen, the Bills and of course Bills Mafia.”

The Children’s Hospital, on the receiving end of those donations, is at a loss for words too.

“I want the community of Kansas City to know what they’ve done is really impactful to us and we are truly thankful for it,” said Allegra Jaros, who works for the children’s hospital in Buffalo.

The Patricia Allen Foundation supports services at the John R. Oishei (O-SHY) Children’s Hospital.

It provides services many families in the area wouldn’t be able to afford without Allen’s charity.

So far, over $220,000 in donations have been made and more than 12,000 people have donated.

