Advertisement

Bald eagles return to nest on Fort Riley

By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Bald eagles sightings are becoming more frequent in the Flint Hills, with some eagles returning to their annual nesting sites.

Fort Riley has multiple bald eagle’s nests, some are abandoned but many are still active nesting sites.

Fort Riley has set up a bald eagle viewing area next to the Outdoor Chapel, with a scope set up with a perfect view of the nest.

The eagles return to the nests in January and February to lay eggs and raise them until they are able to take off on their own.

“Usually, they are setting on the nest for about 35…35 days incubation and then once they’re born you’ll see a lot of activity from both parents coming, bringing food to them.” Wildlife Biologist, Mike Houck says.

Houck says the fledgling eagles will remain with the nest until mid-June when they will be grown enough to take off on their own.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
White Lakes Mall
White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting
Topeka Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 608 SW Lincoln St.
Intentionally set fire causes estimated $20,000 in damage at Topeka home where man’s body was found
Colby Fincham, 31, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail late Monday in connection...
Man, 31, booked into jail in connection with Monday night altercation in Topeka
FILE - Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas

Latest News

The Riley Co. Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.
Authorities find missing Riley Co. teen
The KBI is on the hunt for a missing vehicle after a man was found dead in his home by a family...
KBI release photos of missing vehicle after homicide in Rush County
GOP redistricting plan passes in Kansas; court fight looms
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co....
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas