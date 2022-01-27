Bald eagles return to nest on Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Bald eagles sightings are becoming more frequent in the Flint Hills, with some eagles returning to their annual nesting sites.

Fort Riley has multiple bald eagle’s nests, some are abandoned but many are still active nesting sites.

Fort Riley has set up a bald eagle viewing area next to the Outdoor Chapel, with a scope set up with a perfect view of the nest.

The eagles return to the nests in January and February to lay eggs and raise them until they are able to take off on their own.

“Usually, they are setting on the nest for about 35…35 days incubation and then once they’re born you’ll see a lot of activity from both parents coming, bringing food to them.” Wildlife Biologist, Mike Houck says.

Houck says the fledgling eagles will remain with the nest until mid-June when they will be grown enough to take off on their own.

