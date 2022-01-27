Authorities find missing Riley Co. teen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. authorities say a teen reported missing earlier this week has been found.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. announced Wednesday night that Lena Green had been found safe. They didn’t provide any further details.

We are happy to share Lena has been found safe, thank you all for your vigilance!



More information will be shared when available. https://t.co/JgIbmoaB5d — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 27, 2022

Green had been missing since Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.