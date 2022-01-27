Authorities find missing Riley Co. teen
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. authorities say a teen reported missing earlier this week has been found.
The Riley Co. Police Dept. announced Wednesday night that Lena Green had been found safe. They didn’t provide any further details.
We are happy to share Lena has been found safe, thank you all for your vigilance!— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 27, 2022
More information will be shared when available. https://t.co/JgIbmoaB5d
Green had been missing since Sunday.
