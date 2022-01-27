Advertisement

Authorities find missing Riley Co. teen

The Riley Co. Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. authorities say a teen reported missing earlier this week has been found.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. announced Wednesday night that Lena Green had been found safe. They didn’t provide any further details.

Green had been missing since Sunday.

