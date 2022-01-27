5G rollout begins in Capital City with AT&T Fiber

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 5G rollout has started in the Capital City with AT&T Fiber.

AT&T says the internet in the Capital City just got a whole lot faster. The wireless service company introduced its all-new 2 Gig and 5 Gig speeds on AT&T Fiber across select parts of its network.

According to AT&T 2G and 5G are the fastest speeds among major internet providers. Much like freeways with several lanes, it said multi-gig speeds open those lanes for various connected devices to run as fast as possible.

More than ever, AT&T said consumers are demanding fast, reliable internet speeds.

In 2021, the service providers said the nation saw almost half of all U.S.-based office workers have the choice to work remotely, and many have made their home office their new permanent workplace.

In addition, AT&T said over 60% of consumers have purchased connected devices like Smart TVs or streaming devices for their homes.

With multi-gig speeds now part of the AT&T Fiber portfolio, it said there is more bandwidth to go around, which makes for an upgraded internet experience.

On Monday, Jan. 24, AT&T said the multi-gig speeds were made available to tens of thousands in the Topeka area.

Throughout 2022, the service provider said it will continue to roll out multi-gig speeds across its fiber footprint and increase the density of fiber in Topeka, among other Kansas cities.

AT&T said it plans to increase its current fiber footprint to cover 30 million customer locations by the end of 2025.

“We continue to invest in the Topeka community to give our customers the fast and reliable connection that they need, with speeds that allow them to do more and to do it faster,” said Alyssa More, Vice President & General Manager – KAMO. “Whether running a home office or a small business, gaming competitively or making sure the smart oven starts dinner on time, AT&T Fiber makes it easy and virtually seamless. The launch of multi-gig speeds is part of our larger plans to provide more options and connect more people than ever before.”

AT&T also said Fiber will introduce new, simple, straightforward prices for all customers and speed tiers. It said the prices listed are not promotional prices. As transparent pricing is an important value to customers, it said there will be no price increases at 12 months, no annual contract, no data caps, no equipment fees and even faster speed options:

AT&T Fiber 2 GIG - $110/month + taxes

AT&T Business Fiber 2 GIG - $225/month + taxes Designed for interconnected homes or small businesses, the service provides customers with equal upload and download speeds and a strong, reliable connection. With the ability to support dozens of connected devices working at their fastest possible speeds today, customers can avoid performance gaps to meet evolving demands of business and entertainment.

AT&T Fiber 5 GIG - $180/month + taxes

AT&T Business Fiber 5 GIG - $395/month + taxes With unsurpassed speeds and the ability to support dozens of connected devices, this service will allow customers to create, engage and connect at top speeds. And boasting maximum upload and download speeds, 5 GIG customers can work, live and play with more bandwidth.



AT&T said its multi-gig tiers include next-generation Wi-Fi technology capable fo delivering maximum speed and connectivity. It said HBO Max and AT&T ActiveArmor internet security are included for free to keep customers entertained and safe from cybersecurity threats.

The service provider said it is also committed to connecting more Kansans to reliable, high-speed broadband internet. It has several avenues to do this - including expanding and upgrading the network and participating in the new federal Affordable Connectivity program.

AT&T said the ACP provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 per month and up to $75 for families on qualifying tribal lands to reduce the cost of broadband service, including the new multi-gig speed tiers, which will become eligible for the benefit in the coming weeks.

AT&T also said it plans to address the digital divide in education through the AT&T Connected Learning initiative, which focuses on investing in connectivity, technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help students succeed inside and outside the classroom.

The service provider said the initiative includes opening over 20 new AT&T Connected Learning Centers throughout the country, all fitted with free access to high-speed AT&T Fiber internet and Wi-Fi.

