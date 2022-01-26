Wednesday forecast: Back above freezing today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the 20s yesterday, highs will be about 10° warmer today with the near seasonal temperatures continuing tomorrow and Friday. The only uncertainty is the extent of cloud cover today through Friday. Thursday will have the most clouds and while the official forecast is for mostly sunny skies today and Friday there will be a portion of the day it will be partly to mostly cloudy for parts of northeast KS.

Unseasonably mild temperatures return this weekend and will continue into Monday with highs in the 50s and even 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring the next chance of precipitation.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Some clouds this morning otherwise mostly sunny especially by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds W/N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

A cold front tomorrow will lead to lows back in the teens Thursday night and will delay the warm-up until Saturday. This means with more sun expected Friday (behind the front), highs will be similar to Thursday with lighter winds.

Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s this weekend with Saturday being the slightly warmer day thanks to a south-southwest wind (gusting around 20 mph) with Sunday bringing a northwesterly wind (around 10 mph or less).

Monday will remain mild for the final day of January before a cold front pushes through Tuesday. Precipitation moving back in on Tuesday will lead to areas mainly southeast of the turnpike with rain while areas northwest will start to get snow during the day.

Precipitation continues Tuesday night however one long range model has Wednesday and Thursday dry while 2 other long range models have precipitation lingering through Thursday which would mean a potential for a significant snow storm. This is likely to change so just keep checking back in daily for updates.

Taking Action:

Looks to be another great weather day for the Chiefs game on Sunday for the AFC Championship at 2pm (mid 40s for highs).

While there remains a great deal of uncertainty there are indications of a storm system bringing precipitation to the area next week. Way too early for specifics but there is a possibility of accumulating snow to begin February. Check back daily for updates including the weekend especially Sunday in case you need to alter any plans for the work week.



