USD 501 hires more than 50 substitute teachers following KSDE Emergency Declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Education adjustment for districts hiring substitute teachers has allowed USD 501 to hire more than 50 of them to ease the stress at schools, like at Quincy Elementary.

On January 12, the Kansas State Board of Education said it unanimously approved an emergency declaration allowing substitutes that meet certain qualifications to apply for a Temporary Emergency Authorized License.

The Board usually would enforce a sub to have a minimum requirement of 60 semester credit hours from a regionally accredited college/university in order to get an emergency substitute license. Now with the emergency declaration, candidates are only required to be at least 18-years-old, have a high school diploma (GED diploma/certificate not allowed), have a verified employment commitment from a district/system, pass a background check, and submit a completed application to KSDE.

A USD 501 spokesperson said the district had 72 applications for substitute teacher positions from Jan. 13-25. So far, they’ve hired 35 and expect 19 others to begin over the next week.

They’ve hired professionals with graduate degrees, retired military men and women, and various individuals with vocational certificates that would not have necessarily met the college requirement but were experienced in what they will be teaching, according to the spokesperson.

One of those hires -- Adriyan Scipio. Who recently finished online school and got a certificate in Data Science. She said she wants to be teaching but didn’t want to pile on more student loan debt by going back to school.

“It’s to make sure the little ones get the best out of every day that they’re here and to go home and get excited to come back the next day,” she said.

When KSDE allowed fewer requirements, Scipio drove to the Burnett Administration Center to fill out an application.

“I did the interview right on the spot. The next thing I know, I filled out all the paperwork and everything did my TB (tuberculosis) tests. It was actually this past Friday, had it read, went back to give the rest of my information, and this past Monday I started,” she said.

Quincy Elementary Principal Katie Sonderegger staff are walking into the office asking what other duties they’d have for the day.

“Who am I going to be today? Am I a first-grade teacher, am I going to be a third-grade teacher? We have interventionists and counselors like that that are always able to step in, but the difficult thing with that is then they’re not doing their regular jobs. The kids aren’t getting intervention or counseling services they might need,” said Sonderegger.

The adjustments are helping ease the load at Quincy while giving future teachers much-needed experience.

“I think the public thought all of these 18-year-olds were going to be in the schools well this is a great example of, that’s not the case. This is an adult with lots of experience, with a degree, who actually happened to be interested in the education field but was just never able to get her foot in the door,” said Sonderegger. “This is a great opportunity and I know that there are lots of other cases like that in the group that they just recently hired.”

Scipio said she’s been able to transition smoothly by being entertaining and listening to the kids if they’re having a bad, which would then help them stay focused because it shows she cares. She wants to use her Data Science background in a teaching role in the future. More specifically, she said she has ADHD and wants to teach special needs children.

