Two people taken to hospital late Wednesday morning after west Topeka collision

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning in west Topeka.

The collision was reported at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of S.W. Gage.

Two people were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Crews remained on the scene until around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

For the latest news, follow Phil at twitter.com/wibwphil.

