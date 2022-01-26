Two people taken to hospital late Wednesday morning after west Topeka collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning in west Topeka.

The collision was reported at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of S.W. Gage.

Two people were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Crews remained on the scene until around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

