Two behind bars as deputies search for third suspect in Wednesday morning police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars as Douglas Co. deputies search for a third suspect in a Wednesday morning police chase.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken into custody and deputies are looking for a third after a police chase Wednesday morning, Jan. 26.

Around 7:20 a.m., deputies said they responded to reports of a sighted stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of E. 15th St. When deputies arrived, the driver failed to stop and initiated a police chase.

Deputies continued to chase the stolen vehicle around southeastern Lawrence. They observed it go into oncoming traffic and off the street into a resident’s yard. Three suspects left the vehicle and attempted to run in the 800 block of W. 22nd St.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody as deputies still try to locate the third.

Deputies described the vehicle as a black 2015 Chevrolet Impala.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the identities of the two people in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the pursuit, who had to avoid a related crash or sustained property damage should contact the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-843-0250.

No injuries have been reported.

The Lawrence Police Department assisted with the chase.

Two people were taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning in southeastern Lawrence.



Anyone who witnessed the pursuit or sustained property damage is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office, 785-843-0250. pic.twitter.com/rDcsChNEX5 — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) January 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.