Advertisement

Two behind bars as deputies search for third suspect in Wednesday morning police chase

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars as Douglas Co. deputies search for a third suspect in a Wednesday morning police chase.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken into custody and deputies are looking for a third after a police chase Wednesday morning, Jan. 26.

Around 7:20 a.m., deputies said they responded to reports of a sighted stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of E. 15th St. When deputies arrived, the driver failed to stop and initiated a police chase.

Deputies continued to chase the stolen vehicle around southeastern Lawrence. They observed it go into oncoming traffic and off the street into a resident’s yard. Three suspects left the vehicle and attempted to run in the 800 block of W. 22nd St.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody as deputies still try to locate the third.

Deputies described the vehicle as a black 2015 Chevrolet Impala.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the identities of the two people in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the pursuit, who had to avoid a related crash or sustained property damage should contact the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-843-0250.

No injuries have been reported.

The Lawrence Police Department assisted with the chase.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
White Lakes Mall
White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting
Colby Fincham, 31, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail late Monday in connection...
Man, 31, booked into jail in connection with Monday night altercation in Topeka
Andrew Seifert celebrates Chiefs victory over Bills.
Dad “quietly” loses mind over Chiefs win with sleeping baby nearby
Topeka Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 608 SW Lincoln St.
Intentionally set fire causes estimated $20,000 in damage at Topeka home where man’s body was found

Latest News

The KBI is on the hunt for a missing vehicle after a man was found dead in his home by a family...
KBI release photos of missing vehicle after homicide in Rush County
Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, appears after a committee hearing Wednesday at the Statehouse...
Kansas senator under investigation after prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19, seeks legal cover
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning...
Two people taken to hospital late Wednesday morning after west Topeka collision
Missing vehicle from rush county
KBI releases photos of missing vehicle after homicide in Rush Co.
Frito-Lay fire
Crews respond to loader fire early Wednesday at Frito-Lay plant