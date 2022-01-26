Two behind bars after deputies find meth during Topeka traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind Shawnee Co. bars after deputies found meth in a vehicle during a Topeka traffic stop.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Topeka man and a Pittsburg woman are behind bars for various alleged drug-related crimes after a traffic stop in the 300 block of SE 36th St. late Tuesday night, Jan. 25.

Just before 12 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2003 Toyota Corolla with a missing license plate. During the investigation, deputies found drugs in the vehicle and both occupants were found to have had warrants out for their arrests.

The driver, Quinton L. Jones, 33, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for a misdemeanor warrant and for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, registration violations and failure to have required vehicle liability insurance.

The passenger, Crystyl J. Harrison, 21, of Pittsburg, was booked for a felony warrant out of Shawnee Co., a misdemeanor warrant out of another county and for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

The incident remains under investigation.

