Trial date set for former Topeka councilman accused of assaulting wife

Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been scheduled for former Topeka City Councilman Brendan Jensen on accusations he assaulted his wife.

According to Shawnee Co. Court records, Judge Penny Moylan has scheduled Jensen’s pre-trial hearing for April 14, 2022, and trial for April, 18, 2022.

Jensen was in court Wednesday morning on a criminal docket hearing. He faces misdemeanor counts for criminal restraint, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property connected to a Sept. 2021 incident at his home.

Affidavit details outburst that led to former Topeka Councilman’s arrest

Report from Nov. 18, 2021.

Brendan Jensen

The former Topeka City Councilman is accused of yelling at, violently grabbing, and pushing his wife down a stairwell early one morning after returning home from a night of drinking.

Jensen is also accused of ripping two barn style doors off hinges, and breaking his wife’s cell phone along with a mirror in the home.

Jensen’s trial will be in front of a jury, which Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said is common for the type of charges he faces.

Jensen was elected to represent Topeka Council District 6 in April of 2015 and served one term which ended in January 2020.

