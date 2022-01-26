TPS celebrates 100 straight days of school after years of not being able to observe it

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wednesday marks the 100th straight day of school for Topeka Public Schools students amid the pandemic.

Each classroom celebrated the milestone in its own way. One Quincy Elementary kindergarten class celebrated by drawing pictures and singing/dancing to a song counting up to 100. Quincy Elementary Principal Katie Sonderegger said each class was doing something special for the day whether it was like that class or sharing what they’ve learned over the 100 days.

She said after last year’s remote learning, the day showed appreciation for keeping the kids in the classrooms where they learn best.

“I think this a celebration that we’ve been able to stay open, we’ve been able to keep the school safe. We’re celebrating 100 days of learning, not 100 days of school, and we haven’t had that in a couple of years,” she said.

She said the school year has been difficult but thanks the building staff for keeping people safe and the classrooms open.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.