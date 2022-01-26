Advertisement

TPS celebrates 100 straight days of school after years of not being able to observe it

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wednesday marks the 100th straight day of school for Topeka Public Schools students amid the pandemic.

Each classroom celebrated the milestone in its own way. One Quincy Elementary kindergarten class celebrated by drawing pictures and singing/dancing to a song counting up to 100. Quincy Elementary Principal Katie Sonderegger said each class was doing something special for the day whether it was like that class or sharing what they’ve learned over the 100 days.

She said after last year’s remote learning, the day showed appreciation for keeping the kids in the classrooms where they learn best.

“I think this a celebration that we’ve been able to stay open, we’ve been able to keep the school safe. We’re celebrating 100 days of learning, not 100 days of school, and we haven’t had that in a couple of years,” she said.

She said the school year has been difficult but thanks the building staff for keeping people safe and the classrooms open.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
White Lakes Mall
White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting
Topeka Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 608 SW Lincoln St.
Intentionally set fire causes estimated $20,000 in damage at Topeka home where man’s body was found
Colby Fincham, 31, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail late Monday in connection...
Man, 31, booked into jail in connection with Monday night altercation in Topeka
Andrew Seifert celebrates Chiefs victory over Bills.
Dad “quietly” loses mind over Chiefs win with sleeping baby nearby

Latest News

The KBI is on the hunt for a missing vehicle after a man was found dead in his home by a family...
KBI release photos of missing vehicle after homicide in Rush County
Jimmy Landis
Man who left daughter paralyzed in Father’s Day drunk driving crash pleads guilty to all charges
Mark Steffan
Kansas senator under investigation after prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19, seeks legal cover
Robert Shepherd
Salina man to spend over a decade in prison for 11 different criminal cases
Stormont Vail gives 100,000th vaccine
Stormont Vail celebrates 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose