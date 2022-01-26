Advertisement

Topeka dentist excited to serve community through new office

The Reed Dental Center held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for their new office in the Fairlawn...
The Reed Dental Center held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for their new office in the Fairlawn Shopping Center.(Rick Felsburg)
By Isaac French
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Reed Dental Center held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for their new office in the Fairlawn Shopping Center.

The office features state-of-the-art equipment and a spa- like environment for patient comfort

The office also contains new dental chairs, separate and closed-off treatment rooms for patient privacy and personal care, along with nitrous oxide sedation and oral conscious sedation to ease patient anxiety.

Dr. Reed says he hopes to serve his community by providing residents the expert care and attention they deserve.

“If I didn’t have those people in my life, the community that helped support me to get where I am today, I wouldn’t be here,” said Dr. Reed. “I want to give back to that community, so I incorporated the Topeka flag symbolism into my brand in my dental office to further emphasize that I am your local dentist.”

Reed Dental Center will begin taking patients on January 31st.

They are located at 2123 Fairlawn Plaza Drive.

