Stormont Vail celebrates 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail reached a major milestone Wednesday morning in their efforts to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stormont Vail gave their 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Rob Peters of Topeka.

Peters received his booster shot at the Stormont Vail Pharmacy.

“My wife is pregnant with our fifth kid, so this is my way of helping to protect the family,” said Peters. “That way if I don’t bring the virus to the family everyone else can be safe too.”

Stormont Vail calls the dose a major milestone for their team and the community.

Stormont Vail gifted Peters with a gift basket for being a part of the milestone.

