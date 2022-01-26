Advertisement

SNCO Health Dept. at Open Arms Outreach offering COVID vaccines Feb. 1

By Tori Whalen and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. was at the Open Arms Outreach Ministries offering COVID-19 vaccines from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, and will be offering them Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Where the public could either receive their first, second, or third booster dose.

Open Arms will host another clinic Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 2 – 5 p.m. They are located at 2401 S.E. 11th street.

Jolene Green was at the clinic receiving her COVID-19 vaccine. She, unfortunately, lost her mother to COVID.

“I feel it’s very important, we’ve lost a very dear loved one to COVID, so as a family we all decided it was better to get vaccinated,” said Green. “I advise everyone to get the shot. It doesn’t hurt, we’re all well, and thank goodness we’re still here.”

