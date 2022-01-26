Salina man to spend over a decade in prison for 11 different criminal cases

MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man will spend over a decade in prison for 11 different criminal cases he has been convicted in.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Salina man has been sentenced to over five years in prison for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Schmidt said Robert Shepherd, 32, of Salina, was sentenced to 69 months, or 5 years and 3 months, in prison on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Shepherd was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Ottawa Co. District Court Chief Judge Rene Young ordered Shepherd to serve the sentences one after the other, along with four misdemeanor case convictions he had been serving a sentence on and sex felony cases he had been serving probation on at the time of the crime.

Shepherd’s entire sentence for the 11 cases will be 125 months, or just under 10 and a half years, in prison. He has also been sentenced to pay $1,276.84 in restitution.

Schmidt said the crimes happened in September 2020 when Shepherd held a man at gunpoint, robbed him and forced him to make withdraws from several ATMs and gas stations.

Shepherd’s co-defendant, Chad Rico, 33, of Tescott, was sentenced the previous week to over 22 years in prison on related charges. Shepherd was convicted on Nov. 9, 2021.

Schmidt said the case was investigated by the Ottawa Co. Sheriff’s Office, Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office, Salina Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Amy Norton and Nicole Southall of Schmidt’s office.

