Police arrest man who fled from officers and went into south Topeka Walmart store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man being sought in connection with a domestic incident that began several blocks away was taken into custody Wednesday morning outside a south Topeka business, police said.

The incident started around 9 a.m. Wednesday near S.W. Croix and Tara, where police were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Topeka police Sgt. Josh Klamm said officers responding to that location attempted to speak to a man in connection with the incident.

However, Klamm said, the man took off running and initiated a foot chase through the south Topeka neighborhood.

Klamm said that a short time later, the man was seen crossing S.W. 37th Street, about four blocks south of where the original incident was reported.

Klamm said the man then was seen entering the Walmart store at 1301 S.W. 37th.

Several other police units responded to the scene. They were stationed in the parking lot outside entrances and exits around the store.

Klamm said officers entered the Walmart store, where they located the man. However, Klamm said, the man ran from officers again.

The man was taken into custody outside the grocery -- or east -- entrance on the north side of the Walmart store, Klamm said. After being arrested, the man was taken to the Shawnee County Jail.

Officers remained on the scene until around 10:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

