Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas

FILE - Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge
FILE - Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple human trafficking suspects have been taken into custody after warrants were served at six spas in the Shawnee Co. area.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill and Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles assisted in the execution of multiple search warrants at local massage and spa businesses in Shawnee Co.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Kagay said the task force led several multi-agency criminal investigations, one of which started over a year ago. The investigations resulted in the execution of search warrants at six separate locations within Shawnee Co.

During the execution of the warrants, Kagay said several suspects were arrested and various victims were identified.

Members of the Kaw Valley Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force executed warrants at the following businesses:

  • Oriental Health Spa - 2611 SW 21st Street
  • Healing Massage - 4209 SW 21st Street
  • Moon Spa - 3124 SW 29th Street
  • Rising Sun Asian Massage Spa - 5123 SW 29th Street
  • Healing Star Massage - 5501 SW 29th Street
  • Rainbow Massage - 5219 SW 7th Street

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about the locations or investigations should contact the Human Trafficking Hotline at 785-251-4TIP.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say how many people were arrested or release identities of suspects.

