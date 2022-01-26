Advertisement

Morris Co. deputies arrest two following separate traffic stops

FILE
FILE(WGCL File photo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Morris Co. deputies arrested two people over the weekend after separate traffic stops.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, a deputy stopped to check on a disabled semi-truck on 1600 Rd. south of Highway 56.

The truck was driven by Christopher Little, 49, of Osage City. During the stop, deputies said they found methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Little was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Joshua D. Adams, 35, of Council Grove, near Fourth St. and Main.

Adams was arrested on a felony bond revocation warrant and booked into the Morris Co. Jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
White Lakes Mall
White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting
Colby Fincham, 31, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail late Monday in connection...
Man, 31, booked into jail in connection with Monday night altercation in Topeka
Andrew Seifert celebrates Chiefs victory over Bills.
Dad “quietly” loses mind over Chiefs win with sleeping baby nearby
Topeka Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 608 SW Lincoln St.
Intentionally set fire causes estimated $20,000 in damage at Topeka home where man’s body was found

Latest News

The KBI is on the hunt for a missing vehicle after a man was found dead in his home by a family...
KBI release photos of missing vehicle after homicide in Rush County
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leaves the field after an NFL divisional round...
Bengals QB addresses comment about SEC stadiums being louder than the NFL
Father Michael Schemm
No charges against Rev. Schemm due to statute of limitations
Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, appears after a committee hearing Wednesday at the Statehouse...
Kansas senator under investigation after prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19, seeks legal cover