Morris Co. deputies arrest two following separate traffic stops

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Morris Co. deputies arrested two people over the weekend after separate traffic stops.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, a deputy stopped to check on a disabled semi-truck on 1600 Rd. south of Highway 56.

The truck was driven by Christopher Little, 49, of Osage City. During the stop, deputies said they found methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Little was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Joshua D. Adams, 35, of Council Grove, near Fourth St. and Main.

Adams was arrested on a felony bond revocation warrant and booked into the Morris Co. Jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.