Advertisement

Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna has begun testing an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster in healthy adults.

The company announced Wednesday that the first participant had received a dose. Earlier this week, competitor Pfizer began a similar study of its own reformulated shots.

It’s not clear whether global health authorities will order a change to the vaccine recipe in the wake of the hugely contagious omicron variant. The original vaccines still offer good protection against death and severe illness. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere show a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection.

Moderna pointed to a small study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday that showed antibodies able to target omicron persisted for six months after a booster dose, although the levels were dropping.

Moderna’s new study will enroll about 600 people who already have received either two doses of the company’s original shots or two plus a booster dose. All the volunteers will receive a dose of the experimental omicron-matched version.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
White Lakes Mall
White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting
Topeka Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 608 SW Lincoln St.
Intentionally set fire causes estimated $20,000 in damage at Topeka home where man’s body was found
Colby Fincham, 31, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail late Monday in connection...
Man, 31, booked into jail in connection with Monday night altercation in Topeka
Andrew Seifert celebrates Chiefs victory over Bills.
Dad “quietly” loses mind over Chiefs win with sleeping baby nearby

Latest News

The KBI is on the hunt for a missing vehicle after a man was found dead in his home by a family...
KBI release photos of missing vehicle after homicide in Rush County
Jimmy Landis
Man who left daughter paralyzed in Father’s Day drunk driving crash pleads guilty to all charges
DOJ charges man they say sold gun to Texas synagogue hostage taker for $150.
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages
FILE - Neil Young poses for a portrait in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2019. Spotify says...
Spotify says it will grant Young’s request to remove music
Mark Steffan
Kansas senator under investigation after prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19, seeks legal cover