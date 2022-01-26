Man who left daughter paralyzed in Father’s Day drunk driving crash pleads guilty to all charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who left his daughter paralyzed after a Father’s Day drunk driving crash has pleaded guilty to all charges brought against him for the accident.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was convicted on Wednesday, Jan. 26, in Shawnee Co. District Court for the crash that left his daughter paralyzed.

Landis was charged for a Father’s Day accident in 2021 which left his daughter, Zoe, paralyzed.

On June 20, law enforcement officials were called to an injury accident in the 5100 block of SW Burlingame Rd. When officers arrived, they found a car had left the roadway and got stuck in a tree.

Officers identified Landis as the driver of the vehicle and had to restrain him due to how intoxicated he was and his erratic behavior.

Landis’ 5-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter were in the backseat of the vehicle and were wearing seatbelts, but were not in proper booster seats. The boy suffered minor injuries while the girl, Zoe, required a life-flight to Children’s Mercy to undergo spinal surgery due to her injuries.

Kagay said Landis was taken into custody and his office filed the following charges against him, all of which Landis pleaded guilty to:

Aggravated Battery while Driving Under the Influence - Level 5 Felony

Aggravated Battery while Driving Under the Influence - Level 8 Felony

2 counts of Aggravated Endangering a Child - Level 9 Felonies

Attempted Battery Against a Law Enforcement Officer - Class ‘B’ Misdemeanor

DUI 4th or Subsequent - Non-Grid Felony

Driving While Suspended 3rd or Subsequent - Class ‘A’ Misdemeanor

Child Restraint Violation

Zoe has yet to regain the use of her legs and likely never will.

Kagay said Landis pleaded guilty to all charges on Tuesday. He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond. A sentencing hearing has been set for 3 p.m. on April 15, 2022.

Kagay also said his office has filed a request for an ‘upward departure’ at sentencing due to the aggravated circumstances regarding the incident and the injuries suffered by Zoe. If granted, the departure would allow the court to impose a sentence beyond the maximum set by guidelines.

In this case, the highest level charge, a level 5 felony, carries a sentencing range of 31 to 136 months in prison depending on criminal history.

Kagay commended the work of Deputy District Attorney Will Manly for his work on the prosecution of the case, as well as the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office for their work on the investigation.

