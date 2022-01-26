Man killed Tuesday in head-on crash in south-central Kansas

NORWICH, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Tuesday morning when the car he was driving collided head-on with a cement truck in Kingman County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday on K-42 highway, about a mile west of Norwich.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Altima was eastbound on K-42 when it went left of center in a no-passing zone and collided head-on with a 2003 cement truck that was westbound on the highway.

The driver of the Nissan, Oliver T. Wilson, 43, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Wilson, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the cement truck, Justin M. Strunk, 42, of Colwich, was reported uninjured. The parol said Strunk was wearing his seat belt.

Additional details, including the make of the cement truck, weren’t immediately available.

For the latest news, follow Phil at twitter.com/wibwphil.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.