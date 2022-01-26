Advertisement

Little Debbie to launch snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors

Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist...
Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist on classic snack cakes, this time with seven new ice cream flavors.(Hand-out | Hudsonville Ice Cream)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Move over chocolate chip cookie dough – we’re making room for Nutty Bar ice cream!

Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream are teaming up to put a cold and creamy twist on the classic snack-time treats.

Seven new snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors will debut at Walmart stores on Feb. 1.

They include:

  • Oatmeal Creme Pies
  • Cosmic Brownies
  • Zebra Cakes
  • Honey Buns
  • Strawberry Shortcake Rolls
  • Swiss Rolls
  • Nutty Bars

The new flavors come on the heels of the recently introduced Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream that became a hit for the holiday season.

