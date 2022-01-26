Advertisement

KBI release photos of missing vehicle after homicide in Rush County

The KBI is on the hunt for a missing vehicle after a man was found dead in his home by a family...
The KBI is on the hunt for a missing vehicle after a man was found dead in his home by a family member.(KBI)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI is on the hunt for a missing vehicle after a man was found dead in his home by a family member.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Rush County Sheriff’s Office has requested its help in the investigation into the death of a man from LaCrosse. They say the death is most likely the result of a homicide. Photos of the vehicle they are searching for in connection to the homicide have been released.

KBI said Leslie Randa, 61, was found in his home at 205 E 5th St. in LaCrosse around 1:39 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. He was found by a family member who then contacted 911.

The Bureau said Randa’s vehicle is missing. He owned a black 2006 GMC Envoy with Kansas plate 463-HAE. The front grill guard is chrome in color. The vehicle was seen in Wichita after Randa was killed, and may still be in the the area.

Law enforcement has asked for the public’s help to find the car.

If anyone has any information about the crime, and/or saw this SUV on January 11th, or after, please call KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the Rush Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-222-2578.

An autopsy was scheduled for Jan. 22nd.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Lakes Mall
White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting
Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
Colby Fincham, 31, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail late Monday in connection...
Man, 31, booked into jail in connection with Monday night altercation in Topeka
Andrew Seifert celebrates Chiefs victory over Bills.
Dad “quietly” loses mind over Chiefs win with sleeping baby nearby
One person was taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning after a sport utility vehicle collided...
One taken to hospital after SUV and trash truck collide during test drive in Walmart parking lot

Latest News

The KBI is on the hunt for a missing vehicle after a man was found dead in his home by a family...
KBI release photos of missing vehicle after homicide in Rush County
A 43-year-old Wichita man was killed Tuesday morning when the car he was driving collided...
Man killed Tuesday in head-on crash in south-central Kansas
Crews responded to an early-morning loader fire Wednesday at the Frito-Lay plant at 1303 S.W....
Crews respond to loader fire early Wednesday at Frito-Lay plant
She just danced the role of Clara in the Ballet Academy's "Nutcracker."
Good Kid Kyla Potter next set to star in national competition in Chicago