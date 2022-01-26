KBI release photos of missing vehicle after homicide in Rush County

RUSH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI is on the hunt for a missing vehicle after a man was found dead in his home by a family member.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Rush County Sheriff’s Office has requested its help in the investigation into the death of a man from LaCrosse. They say the death is most likely the result of a homicide. Photos of the vehicle they are searching for in connection to the homicide have been released.

KBI said Leslie Randa, 61, was found in his home at 205 E 5th St. in LaCrosse around 1:39 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. He was found by a family member who then contacted 911.

The Bureau said Randa’s vehicle is missing. He owned a black 2006 GMC Envoy with Kansas plate 463-HAE. The front grill guard is chrome in color. The vehicle was seen in Wichita after Randa was killed, and may still be in the the area.

Law enforcement has asked for the public’s help to find the car.

If anyone has any information about the crime, and/or saw this SUV on January 11th, or after, please call KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the Rush Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-222-2578.

An autopsy was scheduled for Jan. 22nd.

