Good Kid Kyla will next star in a national competition in Chicago

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- 13-year old Good Kid Kyla Potter is already a veteran of more than a decade of dance, as a student with Stephanie Heston at Kansas Ballet Academy. She was in the spotlight at TPAC in the latest KBA performance of “The Nutcracker,” performing the lead role as Clara this past December. In preparation for her next starring role, competing in national ballet competitions in Chicago, she continues to train at least 15 hours a week! Kyla has some previous experience on this stage, competing in several national events.

As an 8th grader in Landon Middle School, Kyla also visits the USD 501 TCALC Center, not far away, as a student in their college prep program, even though she’s not even a high school freshman yet!

This budding star tells us, “I often sing and dance for church, and sometimes volunteer to run the sound system at my dad’s church. I also occasionally volunteer at my mom’s coffee shop.”

Kyla also loves to help at church, which include making mission trips and serving in Omaha, as well as Anapra, Mexico. Kudos to Kyla Potter, our 13 News Good Kid this week!

