Advertisement

Firefighters rescue deer caught in soccer net

Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.
Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.(Savannah Fire Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CNN) – Some firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a deer that got its antlers and neck caught in soccer netting Sunday.

The Savannah Fire Department said in a social media post the deer was “extremely exhausted” and in distress.

Savannah Firefighters from Station 7 rescued a deer that was entangled in a net at the Soccer Complex Sunday. Netting...

Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Monday, January 24, 2022

Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.

The post said it wobbled a bit from exhaustion, then slowly trotted away.

People commented on the post thanking the first responders for their mercy and compassion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Lakes Mall
White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting
Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
Colby Fincham, 31, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail late Monday in connection...
Man, 31, booked into jail in connection with Monday night altercation in Topeka
Andrew Seifert celebrates Chiefs victory over Bills.
Dad “quietly” loses mind over Chiefs win with sleeping baby nearby
Topeka Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 608 SW Lincoln St.
Intentionally set fire causes estimated $20,000 in damage at Topeka home where man’s body was found

Latest News

The KBI is on the hunt for a missing vehicle after a man was found dead in his home by a family...
KBI release photos of missing vehicle after homicide in Rush County
Dolly Parton is partnering with Duncan Hines on new cake mixes.
Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines create baking collection
Dolly Parton is partnering with Duncan Hines on new cake mixes.
Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines create baking collection
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
Russia threatens retaliation if Ukraine demands not met
Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing; experts considering pan-coronavirus vaccine