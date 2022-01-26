Federal free mask program begins Wednesday at area grocery stores, pharmacies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Those in Kansas and Missouri can start receiving their free N95 masks today as part of the federal government program to distribute 400 million face coverings to pharmacies and grocery stores across the country.

That includes 275 Hy-Vee pharmacies in the Midwest. For example, the Hy-Vee on 119th Street in Olathe said they have 138 free N95 masks in stock, ready to hand out to those who stop by the pharmacy, which opens at 9 a.m. The same is true of other area Hy-Vee stores.

Each person is able to receive three free masks, along with a flyer giving information on how to properly put on and take off an N95 mask.

The program is part of President Joe Biden’s initiative to curb COVID-19′s omicron variant, which continues to spread rampant across the country. The Kansas City metro is seeing an average of 245 new COVID hospitalizations per day, with more than one-third of all local ICU beds being used for COVID patients.

The metro is seeing 4,062 new cases a day on average right now, a 15 percent increase from last week, and a 400+ percent increase in the last month. Locally, there are about seven deaths per day due to COVID-19, according to data reported by Kansas City area hospitals and compiled by the Mid-America Regional Council.

