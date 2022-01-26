FDA expands remdesivir authorization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the nation’s attention is drawn to the use and effectiveness of monoclonal COVID-19 treatments, the Food and Drug Administration has expanded its authorization for another COVID-19 treatment.

The agency widened its authorization January 21 for remdesivir, also branded as Veklury, to include patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms that may be at risk for hospitalization.

The drug, administered through an IV injection, was originally reserved for patients already hospitalized with the virus. The FDA cites a recent clinical trial in their decision that showed a patient with mild-to-moderate symptoms was seven times less likely to require hospital care when taking remdesivir.

