Advertisement

FDA expands remdesivir authorization

(Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP)
(Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP)(Zsolt Czegledi | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the nation’s attention is drawn to the use and effectiveness of monoclonal COVID-19 treatments, the Food and Drug Administration has expanded its authorization for another COVID-19 treatment.

The agency widened its authorization January 21 for remdesivir, also branded as Veklury, to include patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms that may be at risk for hospitalization.

The drug, administered through an IV injection, was originally reserved for patients already hospitalized with the virus. The FDA cites a recent clinical trial in their decision that showed a patient with mild-to-moderate symptoms was seven times less likely to require hospital care when taking remdesivir.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, walks off the field after an NFL divisional...
Even winning coach Andy Reid questions NFL’s overtime setup
White Lakes Mall
White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting
bear siting in Winfield
Possible bear sighting in Winfield raises questions
A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in...
Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas
An 86-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a pickup truck while...
Woman, 86, seriously injured while unloading cattle in Greenwood County

Latest News

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee during an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in...
Ayoka Lee plans to return to K-State for senior season
Teacher of the Year Susanne Stevenson is presented with a free six-month rental car in front of...
KS Teacher of the Year presented free rental car at State Capitol
White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting
White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting
Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla (left) and Interim City Manager Bill Cochran (right) hold their first...
Padilla, Cochran set priorities during first joint news conference