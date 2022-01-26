Crews respond to loader fire early Wednesday at Frito-Lay plant
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to an early-morning equipment fire Wednesday at the Frito-Lay plant in south Topeka.
The blaze was reported around 4:15 at the facility, located at 1303 S.W. 41st.
Initial reports indicated a loader was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.
The fire was declared out by around 4:30 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
