Crews respond to loader fire early Wednesday at Frito-Lay plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to an early-morning equipment fire Wednesday at the Frito-Lay plant in south Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 4:15 at the facility, located at 1303 S.W. 41st.

Initial reports indicated a loader was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The fire was declared out by around 4:30 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

