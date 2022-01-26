Advertisement

Crews begin installing the dinosaur display for next week's Dino Days

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Installation has begun for next week’s first Dino Days event at the Great Overland Station.

Sue, the T-Rex, and employees with the Chicago Film Museum arrived in Topeka Friday, Jan. 21, and Monday, Jan. 24, to deliver the last remaining pieces of Sue.

Tickets are being sold through the online ticket system Eventbrite. Just go to the Dino Days website select buy tickets, pick a time and pay online.

13 NEWS spoke with John Bell, the recreation program supervisor for Old Prairie Town, Great Overland Station, and learned just how long it has been since Topeka saw an event such as this.

“We haven’t hosted an exhibit like this in quite some time,” said Bell. “I think the last time our department had any kind of exhibit similar was with the animatronic dinosaur exhibit at the Big Gage Shelter. I think that was in the 1990s, maybe even 1980s, so it has been a while.”

