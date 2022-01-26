Cowboy on horseback spotted in Topeka fast food drive-thru

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another Kansas stereotype came to life Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Topeka as a cowboy on horseback was spotted grabbing a beverage to-go at Topeka fast food restaurant.

Viewer Brittany Stark captured video of the thirsty rider at the McDonald’s drive-thru at 29th and SW Wanamaker Rd. around 1:30 p.m.

Stark was waiting in line at the Starbuck’s across the street as the cowboy and horse pulled, errr, trotted through the line, all while flanked by cars on both sides.

She said the cowboy appeared to get a cup of coffee, and (perhaps poetically) head west, before fading away into the horizon.

** A note to out-of-state readers. Yes, this story is from Kansas, but no, this isn’t something you see every day. Especially in the Northeast portion of the state!

