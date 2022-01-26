Advertisement

Capitol City McDonald’s menu hacks to debut on official local menus

McDonald's will introduce its menu hack menu on Jan. 31, 2022.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capitol City’s favorite McDonald’s menu hacks will make their limited-time debut on official menus at the end of January.

McDonald’s says every lover has a unique way of enjoying their favorite items on the menu, so starting Jan. 31, it will spotlight fans’ creativity for the first time ever.

At the end of January, McDonald’s says it will feature Topeka fans’ top four favorite menu hacks, as seen on social media, at Capitol City locations for a limited time.

The hacked menu includes:

  • Hash Brown McMuffin - Sausage McMuffin with Egg and a crispy Hash Brown. (Available only during breakfast hours.)
  • Crunchy Double - Chicken McNuggets topped with a Double Cheeseburger with a drizzle of Tangy BBQ sauce.
  • Land, Air & Sea - Add a McChicken, to a Big Mac and a Filet-O-Fish.
  • Surf + Turf - Combine a Double Cheeseburger and Filet-O-Fish. (Only available via the McDonald’s App and McDelivery.)

McDonald’s said the meals will come with the ingredients and customers will be able to build the meal themselves - because that’s half the fun.

“From Hip-Hop icons to Christmas queens, everyone has a unique go-to McDonald’s order, including our everyday customers. This campaign shows that it has never been ‘our menu’ — the menu belongs to our fans,” said Jennifer Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement for McDonald’s USA. “We’re excited to celebrate them in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks – as seen in social media – on our menus. I personally can’t wait for our fans to try my favorite hack, the Hash Brown McMuffin. IYKYK.”

The Hashbrown McMuffin, Crunchy McDougle and Land, Air & Sea are all available at participating locations via carry-out, drive-thru, on the McDonald’s app, or through McDelivery. The Surf + Turf is only available to order on the McDonald’s App and McDelivery.

McDonald’s has encouraged fans to take to social media with their favorite menu hacks and tag @McDonalds with the hashtag #McDonaldsHack.

