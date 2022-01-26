Cap Fed ends year strong, but CEO pushes to keep drive-thru open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal held an annual stockholder meeting to describe the financial and operating performance the company had during the 2021 fiscal year.

The meeting gave stockholders the annual report, shared the affairs of the company and business items. Items on the agenda included an advisory vote on executive compensation and the election of 3 directors: John B. Dicus, James G. Morris and Jeffery R. Thompson.

Capitol Federal CEO and chairman, John Dicus, said they had a strong year, but has seen a few bumps in the road, as community and staff illnesses lead to lobbies opening and closing.

“Over the last couple of weeks, they’ve been closed, but we are analyzing the numbers and the people that we have available to do that,” said Dicus. “Our goal has always been to keep all of the drive-ups open, but the lobbies it’s almost a day-to-day, ‘are we going to have the people to staff the lobbies that we need to serve our customers.”

However, Dicus said Capitol Federal earned more than 76 million dollars last year, and about 56 cents a share, which is an increase over the 2020 fiscal year.

