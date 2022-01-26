Advertisement

BREAKING: Fire crews battling house fire in Central Topeka

Topeka Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 608 SW Lincoln St.
Topeka Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 608 SW Lincoln St.(Topeka Fire Dept.)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews were at the scene of a house fire in Central Topeka late Tuesday.

Topeka Fire Dept. spokesperson Alan Stahl says crews were called around 8:45 p.m. to 608 SW Lincoln. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from two sides of the two-story house.

Stahl said firefighters were running three hose lines at once to get the fire under control. So far, their searches have found no one inside the house.

Traffic is blocked on SW 6th St. between Lane and Clay streets while crews work.

The house is the same address were Topeka Police found Mack Lee, 39, deceased January 14. Authorities have said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, walks off the field after an NFL divisional...
Even winning coach Andy Reid questions NFL’s overtime setup
White Lakes Mall
White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting
bear siting in Winfield
Possible bear sighting in Winfield raises questions
A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in...
Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas
An 86-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a pickup truck while...
Woman, 86, seriously injured while unloading cattle in Greenwood County

Latest News

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) attempts to dribble past Baylor guard Dale Bonner (3) in...
No. 4 Baylor rolls past K-State MBB, 74-49
608 SW Lincoln House Fire
The local head count of the homeless will taken on Wednesday.
Topeka's Point in Time homeless count determines a lot on Federal funding
St. Francis utilizes third antibody treatment while FDA limits use of two others