BREAKING: Fire crews battling house fire in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews were at the scene of a house fire in Central Topeka late Tuesday.

Topeka Fire Dept. spokesperson Alan Stahl says crews were called around 8:45 p.m. to 608 SW Lincoln. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from two sides of the two-story house.

Stahl said firefighters were running three hose lines at once to get the fire under control. So far, their searches have found no one inside the house.

Traffic is blocked on SW 6th St. between Lane and Clay streets while crews work.

The house is the same address were Topeka Police found Mack Lee, 39, deceased January 14. Authorities have said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

