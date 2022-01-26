Advertisement

Bengals QB addresses comment about SEC stadiums being louder than the NFL

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leaves the field after an NFL divisional round...
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leaves the field after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four days before his team is set to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow met with the media Wednesday and addressed some comments that have drawn wide criticism in Chiefs Kingdom this week.

At issue is a quote Burrow gave in October about the atmosphere of NFL stadiums and whether he has had difficulty adjusting to crowd volume. Burrow responded at the time, “(It) gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums.”

Although the comments were largely ignored at the time, Chiefs fans pounced on them this week after former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes tweeted a picture of Burrow overlaid with his October quote.

“To be fair, Joe has never played at Arrowhead. Having said that, he is in for a rude awakening,” Tynes said in the tweet. “There is no place louder in sports, and it’s not up for debate.”

Burrow was asked about his comments during a media availability Wednesday in Cincinnati.

“In the SEC every single week, it seems like, that every stadium is really loud. There’s hundreds of thousands of people,” Burrow responded. “This one is gonna be similar. We expect it to be really loud. We were talking about it throughout the week. We’re gonna have to be great with our communication, non-verbal communication, just like every week on the road.”

Arrowhead Stadium holds the record for the loudest NFL stadium, with crowd noises reaching 142 decibels in a September 2014 game against the New England Patriots that the Chiefs won 41-14.

Arrowhead has a capacity of 76,416.

Burrow’s home stadium in college---Louisiana State’s Tiger Stadium---holds almost 26,000 more fans, with a capacity of 102,321. The loudest game at Tiger Stadium was recorded at 130 decibels in 2007, according to a study by Purdue University.

The Bengals take on the Chiefs on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the AFC Championship game, only on WIBW.

