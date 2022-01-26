Advertisement

Ayoka Lee plans to return to K-State for senior season

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee during an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in...
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee during an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Days after her history-making performance in K-State’s win over No. 14 Oklahoma, K-State junior center Ayoka Lee told reporters she plans to return to Manhattan for her senior season.

Age-wise, Lee is eligible for the 2022 WNBA draft.

”I’m staying another year,” Lee said. “I really love what I’m doing for school. I want to finish my education. I love that program. That’s the plan right now.”

Lee has already earned an undergraduate degree in psychology. She’s currently working on her master’s degree in couple and family therapy.

“Just growing up, my mom made a really big emphasis on how sports aren’t going to last forever,” she said. “You need to have something else, because it can be taken from you at any moment. That’s just kind of what I have found here in school and the master’s program I’m in. I just love it. It’s definitely something I want to do after sports are done, whenever that is.”

The 2022 All-America candidate scored 61 points Sunday, setting an NCAA Division I record.

Lee averages 25.5 points (59.7% FG) and 10.9 rebounds per game.

