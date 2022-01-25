Advertisement

You can name a cockroach after your loved one (or your ex) this Valentine’s Day

For a $15 donation, your Valentine (or your ex) will receive a printable certificate featuring...
For a $15 donation, your Valentine (or your ex) will receive a printable certificate featuring the name chosen for the roach named in their honor.(WCS/Bronx Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nothing shows your love for someone like naming a cockroach after them.

The Bronx Zoo’s annual Valentine’s Day Name-a-Roach gift package is back this year. The program has been offered for more than a decade for guests to symbolically name the zoo’s more than 10,000 giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

For a $15 donation, your Valentine (or your ex) will receive a printable certificate featuring the name chosen for the roach named in their honor. Orders can be upgraded to packages that include a beanie, socks, or a virtual visit to the Bronx Zoo to meet the cockroaches.

Orders can be placed at BronxZoo.com/Roach.

The zoo said the original Name-a-Roach event was launched in 2011, and “thousands of hopeless romantics from around the world have named the zoo’s Madagascar hissing cockroaches after friends, family and loved ones.”

At nearly four inches long, Madagascar hissing cockroaches are the world’s largest cockroach species. They emit a hissing noise as a defense mechanism. Unlike most other roach species, Madagascar hissing cockroaches are not considered pests and rarely enter homes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, walks off the field after an NFL divisional...
Even winning coach Andy Reid questions NFL’s overtime setup
bear siting in Winfield
Possible bear sighting in Winfield raises questions
A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in...
Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas
An 86-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a pickup truck while...
Woman, 86, seriously injured while unloading cattle in Greenwood County
One person was injured in an assault early Monday in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, on...
One injured in assault early Monday near downtown Topeka

Latest News

FILE - Pauline Johnson
Services set for Topeka leader lost to COVID-19, pneumonia
The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber, leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July 19,...
Coast Guard searching for 39 missing people off Florida
The annual stockholders meeting took place Tuesday.
Capitol Federal holds meeting
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
The Kansas Senate passes the Ad Astra 2 redistricting map on Jan. 21, 2022.
GOP map ties ‘woke’ Kansas enclave to Trump-loving areas