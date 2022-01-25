White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After months of waiting, White Lakes Mall is finally set for demolition.

The City of Topeka says KDL, Inc., the current owner of what used to be White Lakes Mall, will demolish what remains of the building at 3600 SW Topeka Blvd. KDL contracted McPherson Wrecking, Inc., to raze the structure and will begin at any moment.

Interim City Manager Bill Cochran told 13 NEWS demolition of the former mall could take about three months.

Brian Lensing, the listing agent for KDL, said the White Lakes owner and representatives have worked closely with the City on the project.

“Obviously, the property has experienced some challenges in recent years,” Lensing said. “This demolition will align the concerns of a number of stakeholders, including KDL, the City of Topeka, and neighboring residents and business owners, and we are pleased to be able to finally announce what has been in the works for months.”

White Lakes was built in the early 1960s and was once home to retail powerhouses Sears and J.C. Penney’s. The property has been mostly vacant for years and has become home to only Mainline Printing.

The building sustained significant damage when Joel Andrew Sink entered the former mall with other juveniles and set fire to it in December 2020.

“KDL is excited to position the property for its future and do its part to ‘Bring Back the Boulevard,’” Lensing said.

The City said KDL’s actions are the first in the redevelopment of the property.

White Lakes has been scheduled for demolition since September 2021, when the City Council unanimously voted to bring the mall down. It had been set to come down in November, but demolition was rescheduled to mid-January due to asbestos information that needed to be addressed.

