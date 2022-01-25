Washburn Law grad appointed to Kansas Court of Appeals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn University School of Law graduate and longtime Salinan has been appointed as a Kansas Court of Appeals Judge.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Jan. 25, she appointed Angela D. Coble, of Salina, to fill a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals created by the retirement of Judge Michael Buser.

“Ms. Coble will be an exceptional addition to the Court of Appeals,” Gov. Kelly said. “She has the Kansas grit, dedication, and experience, in addition to a strong reputation in her local and legal communities, that will make her an excellent Court of Appeals judge.”

In 2009, Kelly said Coble started her legal career at Kennedy, Berkley, Yarnevich and Williamson, a Salina law firm, and represented clients in employment, personal injury and family law, as well as civil litigation. Upon her promotion to Junior Partner, she advocated in all aspects of federal and state civil litigation.

In 2013, Kelly said Coble left private practice to become chamber counsel to two federal judges in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. She worked with U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Humphreys until the judge’s 2015 retirement.

Since then, the Kansas Governor said Coble has worked as legal counsel to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gwynne Birzer. To date, she has advised judges on courses of action in both civil and criminal matters and has drafted over 300 judicial opinions.

“As a lifelong Kansan, it will be the honor of my life to serve my fellow Kansans as a Court of Appeals Judge,” Coble said. “From my career prior to law school as a legal assistant, to my time in private practice, and now sitting beside the judicial bench as chambers counsel, I have had considerable opportunities to view a judge’s duties from my diverse roles in the legal community which have uniquely prepared me to serve on the appellate court. I am now ready to synthesize and utilize my experiences to fairly apply the laws of Kansas from a respectful and empathetic manner as a judge.”

Coble is active in the Salina community through her volunteer work, which includes over a decade on the Board of Directors for the Salina Family Healthcare Center and a former position on the Salina Airport Authority. She also acted in other leadership roles at the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, Leadership Salina, the Four Rivers Support Committee and other school and parent-teacher organizations.

Gov. Kelly said Coble also serves the Kansas legal community through her activities in the Kansas Bar Association, as a member and past president of the Saline-Ottawa County Bar Association, as District Representative in the Kansas Women Attorneys’ Association and as a member of the Wichita Women Attorneys Association.

Coble earned her degree from Washburn University School of Law in 2009 with honors. She earned her B.A. in Criminal Justice from Kansas Wesleyan University in 1994 and was named to the University’s Student Hall of Fame for her academic and public achievements.

Kelly said Coble’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation and her materials have been forwarded to members.

