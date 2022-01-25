Advertisement

Two killed early Monday in crash just southwest of Wichita

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed early Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Sedgwick County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:32 a.m. Monday at Southwest Boulevard and S. 119th Street West. The location was about 2 miles southwest of Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2000 Toyota Camry was traveling south on S. 119th Street West and making a left turn onto eastbound Southwest Boulevard, which is K-42 highway at that location.

The patrol said a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban that was westbound on Southwest Boulevard then struck the Camry on the driver’s side.

Both drivers, who were alone in their vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camry was identified as David A. Curtis, 54, of Wichita. The patrol said Curtis was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Suburban was identified as Ryan L. Davis, 45, of Medicine Lodge. The patrol said Davis wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

