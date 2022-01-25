Tuesday forecast: Coldest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the 50s yesterday, highs will be stuck in the 20s today with mostly cloudy skies. The good news is it is a brief cool down as highs will be about 10° warmer tomorrow compared to today with a seasonal end to the week.

Impacts for the next 8 days just include the cold temperatures including tonight. Depending how quickly clouds clear out and winds diminish will depend on how cold it will get tonight. Some models are indicating lows closer to 5° while other models are keeping the low around 10°. Bottom line be ready for a colder start for Wednesday morning compared to this morning.

Precipitation wise: Snow remains in western Kansas today with several inches likely so keep that in mind if you’re traveling out there. For eastern Kansas the next possible chance of measurable precipitation won’t be until next Tuesday however model differences lead to low confidence so will keep Day 8 dry for now with mostly cloudy skies.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds this morning with mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds NE/N 5-15 mph. Wind chills in the mid teens.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the single digits. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Another weak cold front pushes through on Thursday and depending on the timing of the front will depend on how warm it will get or even if temperatures remain steady or fall in the afternoon. Will go with a seasonal day with highs in the low 40s for most spots.

Highs remain around seasonal Friday with highs closer to 50° this weekend. With a possible rain chance on Tuesday that will determine how mild it will get. One model has highs closer to the upper 50s while the other model would be cooler with the rain so will lean toward the warmer side for the official forecast for now. Any precipitation on Tuesday would be rain but with the model that’s producing precipitation it continues with a mix on Wednesday and snow by Wednesday night.

Taking Action:

Wind chills through Wednesday morning will range from -5 to 16 for the coldest part of the week.

Looks to be another great weather day for the Chiefs game on Sunday for the AFC Championship at 2pm (mid 40s for highs).



