Topeka Police respond to incident near North Topeka Walmart

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers gathered near the Walmart in North Topeka as they responded to a situation near the store.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 7:40 p.m. for a physical disturbance.

The Topeka Police Dept. is still working the scene, but did say the situation had been resolved. No further information was released.

