Ten pounds of marijuana seized in Hutchinson traffic stop

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 29-year-old man was arrested after Hutchinson police seized 10 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. The man was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

The stop happened Monday night in the 500 block of E. 6th Ave. in Hutchinson. During the stop, a K-9 alerted an officer to a smell. Officers searched the vehicle and found the marijuana.

