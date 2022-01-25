Services set for Topeka leader lost to COVID-19, pneumonia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a Topeka leader lost to a combination of COVID-19 and pneumonia in January.

Services have been set for Pauline Johnson, co-founder of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner, who died at 95-years-old.

Pauline’s son, Myron Johnson, said her funeral service has been set for 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia St.

Visitations and viewing will be held from 5 - 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel, 723 SW 6th Ave.

Johnson said masks will be required for his mother’s services and social distancing will be appreciated.

Instead of flowers, the family has asked the community to donate to Pauline’s favorite charity, Let’s Help, Inc., at 200 S. Kansas Ave.

Family members told 13 NEWS that Pauline had died from a combination of COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was an advocate of getting vaccinated against the virus.

