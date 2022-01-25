Riley Co. PD investigating Snapchats threatening school violence

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating Snapchat messages threatening school violence, but say they do not believe they are credible.

RCPD issued a news release late Monday saying it is aware local students received the messages, claiming the potential for violence at school Tuesday. However, RCPD said it does not believe the messages originated locally.

RCPD said it is working with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office to ensure local schools and students are safe. They say authorities will investigate any further rumors or threats, and communicate developments to schools, parents and the community.

Authorities say all threats will be taken seriously, and warn participating in social media threats - on or off school grounds - could lead not only to school discipline, but also criminal charges.

“Please speak with your student about this and ask them to not share any threatening posts and messages,” RCPD stated in its release. “Instead, please remind them if they see something, say something to a trusted adult.”

