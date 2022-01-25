Advertisement

Riley Co. PD investigating Snapchats threatening school violence

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating Snapchat messages threatening school violence, but say they do not believe they are credible.

RCPD issued a news release late Monday saying it is aware local students received the messages, claiming the potential for violence at school Tuesday. However, RCPD said it does not believe the messages originated locally.

RCPD said it is working with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office to ensure local schools and students are safe. They say authorities will investigate any further rumors or threats, and communicate developments to schools, parents and the community.

Authorities say all threats will be taken seriously, and warn participating in social media threats - on or off school grounds - could lead not only to school discipline, but also criminal charges.

“Please speak with your student about this and ask them to not share any threatening posts and messages,” RCPD stated in its release. “Instead, please remind them if they see something, say something to a trusted adult.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-State's Ayoka Lee
K-State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, walks off the field after an NFL divisional...
Even winning coach Andy Reid questions NFL’s overtime setup
bear siting in Winfield
Possible bear sighting in Winfield raises questions
A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in...
Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas

Latest News

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) scores a three-point shot over Texas Tech forward Daniel Batcho...
No. 5 KU beats No. 13 Texas Tech in double overtime
Topeka Police respond to incident near Walmart
Topeka Police respond to incident near North Topeka Walmart
Harvesters food distribution rate increases during pandemic
Harvesters food distribution rate increases during pandemic
Harvesters food distribution rate increases during pandemic