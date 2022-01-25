Riley Co. Law Board names interim RCPD Director

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Law Board has selected a short-term replacement for retiring RCPD Director Dennis Butler.

Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup will serve as interim director until the Law Board appoints a permanent replacement. Moldrup will assume the role February 1.

“I’m willing to serve in any capacity necessary to meet the needs of the department and the citizens of Riley County,” Moldrup said.

Moldrup has served the Riley Co. Police Dept. in various capacities since 1985, including time in Investigations, Internal Affairs, and as the department’s PIO.

Butler announced his retirement in October.

