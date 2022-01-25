Owner of gun used in accidental shooting to stand trial for murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man charged in the accidental shooting of a teenager will stand trial for murder.

Enough evidence was found to justify binding DeJuan Yelverton for trial in a Shawnee Co. Court hearing Monday. Yelverton entered a not-guilty plea for two of the charges he faces; first-degree murder and aggravated child endangerment; but did plea guilty to criminal possession of a weapon as a felon.

A pre-trial hearing is set for June 16.

13-Year-old Damya Hudnall was shot and killed last June in the 1700 block of SE 31st St. The following investigation revealed that a toddler had found the gun and accidentally shot her. Yelverton, who staying at the residence, was identified as the owner of the gun.

