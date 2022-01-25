Advertisement

One taken to hospital after SUV and trash truck collide during test drive in Walmart parking lot

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning after a sport utility vehicle collided with a trash truck behind a south Topeka business, police said.

The crash was reported at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday in the south parking lot behind the Walmart store at 1301 S.W. 37th.

Police at the scene said the driver of a silver GMC Acadia SUV was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The SUV, which sustained heavy front-end damage, was being taken on a test-drive at the time of the collision, police said.

The driver of the trash truck was reported uninjured.

In addition to Topeka police and AMR ambulance, Topeka Fire Department crews responded to the scene.

For the latest news, follow Phil on Twitter at twitter.com/wibwphil.

