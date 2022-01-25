One group stands against the “Ad Astra 2″ redistricting map

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A group calling itself “Kansas Fair Maps” held a news conference Monday morning at the Kansas Statehouse.

They believe this map will put minority voters from the Kansas City urban center into a less diverse rural district.

The ‘Ad Astra’ map is headed for house debate, after passing the Senate last week.

Republican leaders say the proposed new congressional boundaries were drawn using public input from a series of meetings.

But the group " Kansas Fair Maps” says it divides Kansas City, Kansas neighborhoods while placing the City of Lawrence into the largely rural big first congressional district and leaving the bulk of Douglas County in the second district.

“The Ad Astra Map cuts off my community from the rich, Latino Hispanic culture community. Our community has unique needs that we share like communities in the KC metropolitan area. We need to stay home, not split, we need to stay in the 3rd and link with those metro communities,” said Connie Brown Collins, with Voter Rights Network of Wyandotte County.

But Senate President Ty Masterson says the map is fair.

In a statement, he said it keeps Johnson counties together, merging it with other historically third-district communities in southern Wyandotte, Miami, Franklin, and Anderson counties.

He says it also brings the University of Kansas, Kansas State, and Fort Hays State into the same district, and follows easy-to-understand boundaries like major highways, and rivers.

The full house could debate the redistricting maps later this week.

