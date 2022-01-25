Advertisement

One group stands against the “Ad Astra 2″ redistricting map

By Reina Flores
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A group calling itself “Kansas Fair Maps” held a news conference Monday morning at the Kansas Statehouse.

They believe this map will put minority voters from the Kansas City urban center into a less diverse rural district.

The ‘Ad Astra’ map is headed for house debate, after passing the Senate last week.

Republican leaders say the proposed new congressional boundaries were drawn using public input from a series of meetings.

But the group " Kansas Fair Maps” says it divides Kansas City, Kansas neighborhoods while placing the City of Lawrence into the largely rural big first congressional district and leaving the bulk of Douglas County in the second district.

“The Ad Astra Map cuts off my community from the rich, Latino Hispanic culture community. Our community has unique needs that we share like communities in the KC metropolitan area. We need to stay home, not split, we need to stay in the 3rd and link with those metro communities,” said Connie Brown Collins, with Voter Rights Network of Wyandotte County.

But Senate President Ty Masterson says the map is fair.

In a statement, he said it keeps Johnson counties together, merging it with other historically third-district communities in southern Wyandotte, Miami, Franklin, and Anderson counties.

He says it also brings the University of Kansas, Kansas State, and Fort Hays State into the same district, and follows easy-to-understand boundaries like major highways, and rivers.

The full house could debate the redistricting maps later this week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-State's Ayoka Lee
K-State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in...
Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas
Sen. Mike Thompson speaks during an anti-vaxxer convention in September. During a committee...
Fact check: Kansas senators make false claims about COVID-19 deaths, vaccines, PCR test
One person was injured in an assault early Monday in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, on...
One injured in assault early Monday near downtown Topeka

Latest News

The Topeka Rescue Mission is working through its first major COVID-19 outbreak of the entire...
Topeka Rescue Mission working through COVID outbreak
The Topeka Rescue Mission is working through its first major COVID-19 outbreak of the entire...
Topeka Rescue Mission working through COVID outbreak
Kurt Moldrup
Riley Co. Law Board names interim RCPD Director
A group is concerned with the redistricting map
A group is concerned with the redistricting map