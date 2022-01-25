North Carolina man injured Monday in hunting accident in Lyon County

ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A hunting accident Monday afternoon in northeast Lyon County sent a North Carolina man to an area hospital with injuries from a shotgun that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, KVOE Radio reports.

Det. Sgt. Travis Mishler, of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, said Nathan Lindemanm of Wake Forest, N.C., was with a group of hunters when the incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of US-56 highway. The location was near the Kansas Turnpike’s Admire-Council Grove exit along Interstate 335.

Mishler told KVOE that Lindeman was hit with 12-gauge birdshot while he and others were quail hunting, resulting in several minor wounds.

Lindeman was taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Health in Emporia for treatment of his injuries, KVOE said.

Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope said Monday that the individuals were quail hunting at the time of the accident

Cope also said Monday that an investigation was ongoing,

Additional details weren’t available on Tuesday morning.

